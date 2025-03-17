The driver died at the scene of the accident. Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

A 61-year-old driver was killed in an accident near Murg SG on Sunday evening. Despite construction work, he drove onto the closed highway entrance and crashed into a concrete pillar.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A driver had a fatal accident in Murg SG on Sunday evening.

The 61-year-old crashed into a concrete pillar.

An investigation has been launched. Show more

On Sunday evening, a 61-year-old driver crashed his car on Walenseestrasse at the highway entrance in the direction of Zurich. He died at the scene of the accident.

The 61-year-old was coming from Murg in the direction of the highway feeder road and was driving on the highway entrance towards Zurich, which was closed due to construction work.

There, the car collided with a concrete pillar of the viaduct. The car was deflected and came to a standstill across the carriageway. The driver was thrown out of the car.

The emergency services found the man with serious injuries. Despite immediate resuscitation, the 61-year-old died at the scene of the accident.

The car and the road were damaged to the tune of around CHF 40,000. The Walenstrasse was closed for around two hours. An investigation has been launched.