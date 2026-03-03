The Thurgau cantonal police assisted the police in Constance with a major operation. sda

A 12-year-old girl was hit by a car in Lommis TG on Monday afternoon. The driver drove away from the scene of the accident. The Thurgau cantonal police are now looking for witnesses.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was a collision between a car and a 12-year-old pedestrian in Lommis TG on Monday afternoon.

The girl sustained minor injuries and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

The Thurgau cantonal police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Show more

A traffic accident involving a child occurred in Lommis in the canton of Thurgau on Monday afternoon. According to the Thurgau cantonal police, a 12-year-old pedestrian was crossing Banneggstrasse shortly after 3 pm.

This resulted in a collision with a car that was traveling in the direction of St. Margarethen. The girl was slightly injured in the collision. After the accident, she initially went home on her own.

It was not until around 4.15 p.m. that the cantonal emergency call center received a report of the traffic accident.

No further details are currently available about the vehicle involved or the person driving it. The police have started an investigation.

The Thurgau cantonal police are calling on anyone who can provide information about the circumstances of the accident or the driver to contact the Aadorf police station on 058 345 22 70.