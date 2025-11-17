Triengen LUCar driver destroys town sign, speed signal and telephone pole with trailer
A 34-year-old driver has damaged several traffic installations with his trailer near Triengen LU. Nobody was injured, but the damage to property is considerable.
17.11.2025, 09:18
Dominik Müller
On Saturday evening, shortly before 11.30 p.m., a traffic accident occurred on the road between Kulmerau and Triengen LU. According to a statement from the Lucerne public prosecutor's office, a 34-year-old driver was driving with a coupled goods transport trailer whose side flap opened during the journey.
As a result, the vehicle collided with the town sign, a speed signal and a telephone pole. No one was injured.
The damage to property amounted to around 10,000 Swiss francs. The Triengen regional fire brigade was deployed.