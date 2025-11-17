The damage to property amounts to around 10,000 Swiss francs. Staatsanwaltschaft Luzern

A 34-year-old driver has damaged several traffic installations with his trailer near Triengen LU. Nobody was injured, but the damage to property is considerable.

Dominik Müller

On Saturday evening, shortly before 11.30 p.m., a traffic accident occurred on the road between Kulmerau and Triengen LU. According to a statement from the Lucerne public prosecutor's office, a 34-year-old driver was driving with a coupled goods transport trailer whose side flap opened during the journey.

As a result, the vehicle collided with the town sign, a speed signal and a telephone pole. No one was injured.

The damage to property amounted to around 10,000 Swiss francs. The Triengen regional fire brigade was deployed.