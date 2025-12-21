There was a fatal accident in Worb BE on Saturday afternoon. sda

A serious traffic accident occurred in Worb BE on Saturday afternoon: A female driver died at the scene and a male passenger was flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The cause is still unclear.

Samuel Walder

A serious traffic accident involving a car occurred in Worb BE on Saturday afternoon. The driver of the car was fatally injured in the accident and the passenger was taken to hospital by Rega in a critical condition. An investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the accident.

According to initial information, a car was traveling on Bollstrasse from Boll in the direction of Worb when, for reasons still to be clarified, the driver crossed the traffic circle, crashed into the wall of a garage on Bodengasse and came to a standstill in a field.

Despite immediate rescue measures, the driver died at the scene of the accident. There are concrete indications of the identity of the deceased, but formal identification is still pending. The co-driver was seriously injured in the accident and was taken to hospital by Rega helicopter in a critical condition.

The affected section of road was closed for several hours while the accident was being investigated. In addition to the Bern cantonal police, a Rega helicopter, two ambulance teams, specialists from the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the University of Bern, the professional fire department from Berne's Protection and Rescue Service and the Worb fire department were deployed. An investigation into the circumstances of the accident has been launched.