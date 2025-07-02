  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Teufenthal AG Driver disregards red light and collides with train

Dominik Müller

2.7.2025

Both the car and the train suffered considerable damage in the accident.
Both the car and the train suffered considerable damage in the accident.
Kantonspolizei Aargau

Because she disregarded the red light, a female driver collided with an approaching train at a level crossing. No one was injured, but there was considerable damage to property.

02.07.2025, 11:49

An accident occurred at Teufenthal AG station on Tuesday. The driver of a Volvo wanted to turn into Wynentalstrasse from Bahnhofplatz. To do so, she had to cross the level crossing, but disregarded the red flashing light, according to the Aargau cantonal police.

At this moment, a train on the Wynental/Suhrental line was approaching from Unterkulm and collided with the car.

The 61-year-old driver was uninjured. However, the car was totaled and the train's railcar was also damaged.