Both the car and the train suffered considerable damage in the accident. Kantonspolizei Aargau

Because she disregarded the red light, a female driver collided with an approaching train at a level crossing. No one was injured, but there was considerable damage to property.

Dominik Müller

An accident occurred at Teufenthal AG station on Tuesday. The driver of a Volvo wanted to turn into Wynentalstrasse from Bahnhofplatz. To do so, she had to cross the level crossing, but disregarded the red flashing light, according to the Aargau cantonal police.

At this moment, a train on the Wynental/Suhrental line was approaching from Unterkulm and collided with the car.

The 61-year-old driver was uninjured. However, the car was totaled and the train's railcar was also damaged.