There was a fatal accident in front of this store in Mühlegass. Street View

Accident in Zurich's old town: a car left the road, hit a pedestrian on the sidewalk and killed the senior citizen.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you A car has run over a pedestrian in Zurich's old town.

The car left the road, hit the sidewalk and then slammed into the store front. Show more

A car left the road near the Rudolf Brun Bridge and hit the sidewalk on Mühlegasse before crashing into the front of a store.

According to current information, a woman was driving her white car down Mühlegasse in the direction of Limmatquai shortly before 10.30 a.m., writes the city police. Below Niederdorfstrasse, she collided with a pedestrian on the right-hand sidewalk and then drove to the left, across the road and came to a standstill next to a store window.

⚠️Zeugenaufruf⚠️

Heute Morgen, 19. Dezember 2024, kollidierte im Kreis 1 ein Personenwagen mit einer Frau. Diese erlag leider wenig später im Spital ihren schweren Verletzungen. Wer hat etwas gesehen?

Hinweise an ☎️ 0 444 117 117

Mehr Infos hier: https://t.co/M4KVi8amk3 — Stadtpolizei Zürich (@StadtpolizeiZH) December 19, 2024

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be taken to hospital in a critical condition by the ambulance service of Zurich Protection & Rescue. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her serious injuries there only a short time later. The driver and her passenger were uninjured.

The circumstances of the accident are unclear and are now being investigated by the Zurich city police and the Zurich-Limmat public prosecutor's office. The technical accident service of the Zurich city police and specialists from the Zurich Forensic Institute have been called in to provide comprehensive photographic, dimensional and material evidence.