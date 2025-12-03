The driver faces 16 months in prison. Picture: Kanton Thurgau

Almost two years after the fatal accident in Matzingen TG, the driver has to answer to the Frauenfeld district court. The public prosecutor's office accuses him of gross negligence and attempted obstruction of evidence.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 32-year-old man, who was drunk at the time of the incident, drove through a village at 120 km/h. At a speed of 60 to 80 km/h, he hit a 25-year-old man who was fatally injured.

After the accident, he drank alcohol again and falsified the sample to determine the blood alcohol level.

The public prosecutor's office is demanding a 16-month prison sentence with a 2-year probationary period and a fine of CHF 100. Show more

What initially looked like a tragic accident turned out to be an act of negligence. On Wednesday, Peter K.* will have to answer to the Frauenfeld District Court for involuntary manslaughter, qualified gross violation of traffic regulations, driving while unfit to drive, attempted obstruction of measures to determine fitness to drive and consumption of narcotics.

Peter K. drove through a municipality at 120 km/h under the influence of alcohol in February 2024. At a speed of 60 to 80 km/h, he hit a 25-year-old man, who was thrown around 28 meters through the air by the impact. He died at the scene of the accident.

Accident occurred in broad daylight

The Thurgau cantonal police described the accident as follows in last year's press release: At around 5 p.m., a fatal collision occurred on a side road in Matzingen TG.

Peter K. was found to have a blood alcohol level of 0.85 per mille. Picture: Kantonspolizei Thurgau

According to the cantonal police, a tractor was parked at the side of the road at the time of the accident, with the young man standing next to it. When the car driver started to overtake the tractor, he hit the 25-year-old, who was thrown from the vehicle and suffered such serious injuries that he died at the scene of the accident.

Peter K. drank alcohol again after the accident

According to the indictment, Peter K. drank at least one decilitre of alcoholic beverages immediately after the accident, apparently to make it more difficult to determine his fitness to drive. Although the authorities then ordered a further alcohol and urine test, the exact alcohol level at the time of the accident could no longer be clearly determined due to the renewed consumption.

The public prosecutor's office is demanding a prison sentence of 16 months and a fine of CHF 1,500. As Peter K. has no previous convictions, the sentence is to be conditional - with a probationary period of two years.

*Name known to the editors