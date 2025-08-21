Several cars and a motorcycle were involved in the accident. Kapo SG

In Haag SG, a young driver briefly lost control at the wheel. This resulted in a collision involving several vehicles on Thursday morning, in which two people were injured.

Sven Ziegler

An accident involving three cars and a motorcycle occurred in Haag SG.

A 22-year-old driver briefly fell asleep and drove into the oncoming lane.

Two people sustained minor injuries and the damage to property amounted to several tens of thousands of francs. Show more

On Thursday morning, a traffic accident involving several people occurred in Haag in the canton of St. Gallen. According to the cantonal police, a 22-year-old driver was driving on Salezerstrasse from Salez towards Buchs at around 6.45 a.m. when he briefly dozed off at the wheel.

His car crossed into the oncoming lane at Säntiserstrasse and initially collided with the car of a 25-year-old driver who was driving towards Salez. The car then hit the motorcycle of a 49-year-old man who was riding behind the car. The motorcyclist fell and sustained minor injuries.

The car involved in the accident then crashed into a parked car before coming to a standstill. Both the 25-year-old car driver and the motorcyclist suffered minor injuries. The 22-year-old man who caused the accident was uninjured.

According to the police, the damage to property amounts to several tens of thousands of francs.