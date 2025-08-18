The Aargau police have succeeded in arresting the fleeing driver. Symbolbild: Keystone

During a traffic stop by the Lenzburg regional police, a motorist fled in his vehicle. A manhunt was initiated immediately. A short time later he was caught - without a valid driver's license.

Dominik Müller

On Saturday morning, the Lenzburg regional police carried out a traffic check in Othmarsingen AG. According to a statement from the Aargau cantonal police, a 26-year-old motorist was stopped. During the check, the driver suddenly accelerated and drove away from the checkpoint.

A manhunt was immediately launched with several regional and cantonal police patrols. A short time later, the vehicle in question was found in a parking lot. However, the driver was no longer there.

A few minutes later, a patrol from the Lenzburg regional police managed to stop and arrest the driver, who was fleeing on foot.

The driver did not have a valid driver's license. This was probably the reason for his escape. The Lenzburg regional police have started further investigations.