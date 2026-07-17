Two traffic incidents escalated in Zurich within a few hours. In both cases, drivers caused a cyclist to fall. The final penalty orders have now been announced.

Escalation in Zurich Driver forces cyclist onto the sidewalk—cyclist suffers three fractures in his arm

Here's what it's all about In Zurich, on that same Saturday in August 2023, two cyclists were chased by drivers and knocked down after minor collisions occurred between the vehicles.

One delivery truck driver, under the influence of drugs and alcohol, drove against the flow of traffic on a one-way street and struck a bicycle; the other driver cut off a cyclist on the sidewalk, causing the cyclist to suffer three broken arms.

Both drivers were convicted by summary judgment on charges including gross violation of traffic laws, coercion, and negligent bodily injury, and were given suspended fines. Summary created with

In August 2023, two drivers in Zurich each chased a cyclist and caused them to fall. One of the cyclists suffered three broken bones in his arm and a dislocated finger. The perpetrators were convicted of, among other things, coercion, negligent bodily injury, and gross violation of traffic regulations.

On a single Saturday in August 2023, two conflicts between drivers and cyclists escalated in Zurich. As reported by the "Tages-Anzeiger" reports, citing final criminal orders, two cyclists were injured in the incidents.

The first incident occurred on Stauffacherstrasse. A cyclist attempted to pass a delivery van on the right, bumped into the vehicle, and knocked the side mirror inward as he passed.

The delivery truck driver then followed him onto Rotwandstrasse. In doing so, he drove against the one-way traffic, accelerated, and struck the bicycle’s rear wheel with his bumper. The man fell and was injured.

Two Crimes in One Day

The driver had previously consumed cocaine and cannabis. He was convicted of gross violation of traffic regulations, driving while impaired, and a violation of the Narcotics Act. The suspended fine amounts to 120 daily rates of 110 francs. In addition, he was fined 2,600 francs.

Just a few hours later, a cyclist grazed the rear of a Smart car near Bucheggplatz, the *Tages-Anzeiger* reports. The driver gave chase because he assumed his car had been damaged.

When the cyclist moved onto the sidewalk, the Smart driver followed him there. He eventually passed the cyclist and cut him off. The cyclist had to brake abruptly, fell, and suffered three fractures in his left forearm. He also dislocated a finger.

The driver was sentenced to a suspended fine of 50 daily rates of 30 francs for coercion and negligent bodily injury. He also spent two nights in pretrial detention.

Traffic offenses continue to cause a stir

Time and again, traffic offenses make headlines—and highlight just how great the risk is for other road users. In June, it was reported that a 23-year-old man in the canton of Bern is facing as many as 24 speeding charges. Among other things, he is alleged to have sped down a highway at up to 248 km/h.

The investigation revealed that the incidents spanned a long period of time and that the man is alleged to have repeatedly driven at excessively high speeds. In such cases, authorities refer to this as particularly reckless driving, which not only results in criminal charges but can also lead to lengthy driver’s license suspensions.

As early as October 2025 the Federal Supreme Court also upheld the conviction of a 22-year-old man who had participated in an illegal street race in the canton of Aargau. In this case as well, cell phone videos played a key role in the investigation.

The footage documented not only the speeds at which the drivers were traveling but also their dangerous behavior on the road—such as risky passing maneuvers and disregard for traffic laws. Such evidence is considered particularly incriminating in court and ultimately contributed to the conviction becoming final.