A van driver loses control because of a bee in the cab and drives 55 meters across a meadow. But the real mistake comes afterwards: He drives on without informing anyone - and that costs him dearly.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A van driver left the road in Reichenburg SZ because of a bee in the driver's cab, drove 55 meters across a meadow and collided with a crash barrier.

Instead of reporting the accident, the man drove away from the scene without informing the police or the injured party - a clear violation of traffic law.

The public prosecutor's office sentenced him to a fine of 900 francs and 800 francs in legal costs.

The driver must pay a total of CHF 1700 or serve a substitute prison sentence of nine days. Show more

It should have been a normal journey in a delivery van. But a small insect not only upset Kubić S.*, it also meant that he ended up having to dig deep into his pockets.

In June 2024, Kubić S., who is Swiss, is driving a van in the canton of Schwyz. He is driving straight ahead on a road in Reichenbrug SZ. Suddenly he notices a buzzing in the driver's cab - a bee. His reflex: he starts waving his hands and tries to drive the animal out of the window.

He looks away from the road for just a moment - and the Serbian-born driver is already heading straight for the meadow to the right of the road.

55 meters across the meadow

According to the penalty order issued by the public prosecutor's office in Schwyz in October 2025, the van drove around 55 meters across the meadow and finally collided with a post.

Kubić S. then got out of the car and "spoke briefly with the driver of the following vehicle", as stated in the penalty order. S. then drove away from the scene of the accident without paying any attention to the damage or immediately informing the injured party or the police.

Driver must pay 1700 francs

He was therefore guilty of a traffic offense. The public prosecutor's office decides: Kubić S. will be fined 900 francs. If he does not pay this fine, the Swiss national must spend nine days in prison.

In addition, Kubić S. has to pay the legal costs of 800 francs. He must therefore pay a total of CHF 1700 within 30 days.

If Kubić S. had informed the police or the owners of the meadow and the post after the incident, he would probably have got off more lightly.

*Name known to the editors