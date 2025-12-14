After an accident on a pedestrian crossing in Buckten BL, all help came too late for the victim. KEYSTONE

An 87-year-old pedestrian was hit and fatally injured by a car on a crosswalk in Buckten BL yesterday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Fatal accident in Buckten: A 66-year-old female driver was driving on the main road towards Läufelfingen yesterday. At the same time, the 87-year-old pedestrian crossed the pedestrian crossing at a restaurant at 12.30 p.m., where she was hit by the car, as reported by the Basel-Landschaft cantonal police on Sunday.

A cantonal care team provided psychological support for the driver after the fatal accident. Her damaged car was recovered by a towing company and seized by the police, according to the press release.

The police closed the road in both directions for several hours. Together with the public prosecutor's office, they have launched an investigation into the exact cause of the accident and how it happened. They are looking for anyone who witnessed the accident.