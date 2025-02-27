There was a fatal accident in Seewen SO on Thursday morning. Kantonspolizei Solothurn

On Thursday morning, a driver was killed in an accident in Seewen SO. An investigation has been launched.

At around 6.40 a.m. on Thursday morning, a man was driving his car in Seewen SO, "Gaushard", in the direction of Ziefen. Shortly before the Solothurn/Basel-Landschaft cantonal border, the car left the road on the right for unknown reasons and crashed head-on into a tree at the side of the road.

The badly damaged vehicle finally came to a standstill in an adjacent meadow. The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident.

The cantonal police and the Solothurn public prosecutor's office are currently investigating the identity of the victim, the exact course of the accident and the cause of the incident.

The road between Seewen and Ziefen was closed for several hours.