The Ferrari was totaled in the accident. (Image source: Glarus cantonal police) Kapo GL

A driver had an accident on the A3 on Friday evening. The car, worth 450,000 Swiss francs, was totaled.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 39-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle on Friday evening and crashed into the crash barrier.

Leaking fluids required the intervention of the oil brigade and led to two hours of traffic delays.

Property damage was caused to the road equipment and the vehicle was totaled. There were no injuries. Show more

At around 6 p.m. on Friday, a car accident occurred on the A3 highway near Bilten GL, according to the Glarus cantonal police.

A 39-year-old driver was driving on the A3 in the general direction of Chur. When changing lanes from the overtaking lane to the normal lane, he lost control of his vehicle for reasons as yet unknown and crashed heavily into the crash barrier, coming to a halt on the hard shoulder on the right-hand side.

Due to leaking fluids, the oil brigade and the GE Vl had to be called out for clean-up work, which is why traffic was held up for around two hours. There was material damage to the road equipment, which the police are not disclosing. The police were able to determine that the car was a total loss. No persons were injured in the accident.

12-cylinder bullet is a total loss

The police were able to determine that the car was a total loss. No one was injured in the accident.

The sports car is a Ferrari 812 GTS. The vehicle costs around 300,000 francs new. In the meantime, second-hand prices have risen to over 420,000 francs.

Depending on the equipment, a Ferrari 812 can cost several thousand francs more than the basic price. The 812 has a 12-cylinder engine and produces 800 hp. It is said to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds.