The accident caused extensive material damage. Kapo Aargau

A quick glance at the cell phone - and the crash had already happened: In Würenlos, a 21-year-old driver crashed into a safety post and a traffic signal. He was uninjured, but the property damage is high.

Samuel Walder

A driver (21) was distracted by an incoming phone call on Thursday evening - with serious consequences: His car crashed into an island safety post and a traffic signal in Würenlos, which were ripped out and flung away by the impact. This was reported by the Aargau cantonal police on Friday morning.

The accident occurred at 9.50 p.m. on the country road. The driver was coming from Wettingen when he lost control at the traffic circle at the entrance to the village.

Luckily, the 21-year-old was uninjured. However, his vehicle and the road equipment suffered considerable damage.