A driver collided with other vehicles after disregarding a red light. Kantonspolizei Aargau

Total damage to two vehicles, injured children and an interrupted travel day: on Sunday evening, there was a serious traffic accident near Würenlos. As a result, 11 people had to be taken to hospital.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 79-year-old driver caused a serious collision at the Furttal junction near Würenlos on Sunday evening because he disregarded a red light.

The nine-seater rental car with a Uruguayan tour group and an Audi Q5 collided violently; a total of eleven people were injured, including four children.

The scene of the accident was closed until 9.15 p.m., both vehicles were destroyed and there was considerable traffic congestion. Show more

Because he disregarded the red light, the driver of a fully occupied rental car caused a violent collision at the Furttal junction. Eleven people were injured, as the cantonal police reported in a press release.

The accident occurred on Sunday, July 13, 2025, shortly after 7.30 p.m. at the Furttal junction outside Würenlos. Coming from the A1, the driver of a Toyota Proace wanted to cross the junction straight ahead in the direction of Otelfingen. The 79-year-old disregarded the red light, resulting in a violent collision with an Audi Q5 coming from Wettingen in the direction of Würenlos.

The nine-seater rental car was fully occupied by a group of tourists from Uruguay who were on their way to the airport. Most of the occupants - including four children aged between nine and twelve - escaped with minor injuries. All but one person, who had to stay in hospital, were deemed fit to travel. The two people in the Audi were also injured. Several ambulances took the victims to nearby hospitals. Both cars were totaled.

The rescue and evacuation work led to traffic obstructions. The fire department diverted traffic until the accident site was cleared at 9.15 pm.