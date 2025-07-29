On Tuesday morning in Frauenfeld, a Fiat ended up in the Walzmühle Canal for reasons that are still unclear. There is no trace of the driver so far.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A passer-by reported a car in the canal shortly before 7 a.m. on July 29.

The fire department secured the scene and built an oil barrier.

The Fiat was recovered with a crane - no environmental hazard. Show more

On Tuesday morning, shortly after 6.45 a.m., the Thurgau Cantonal Emergency Call Center received an unusual report: a car was floating in the Walzmühle Canal.

The cantonal police patrol deployed to the scene confirmed to "BRK News" that a small Fiat car was lying unattended in the water. There was no trace of the driver.

The Frauenfeld fire department arrived with nine firefighters and set up an oil barrier as a precautionary measure to contain any pollutants. At the same time, a gate valve was closed to stop the inflow of water from the Murg and lower the canal level.

Crane truck lifts the vehicle out of the water

A private towing company with a crane truck was called out to recover the vehicle. At around 10 a.m., the heavily water-filled Fiat was lifted out of the canal and transported away.

According to initial findings, no fuel was leaking and there was no danger to the environment.

In addition to the police and fire department, a representative of the Environmental Agency was also on site. The forensic service collected evidence from the vehicle. How the car got into the canal and who parked or lost it there is the subject of ongoing investigations.