A driver in Zurich stopped in the middle of a tunnel with an empty tank. This not only resulted in a fine, but also a one-month driving disqualification - confirmed by the administrative court.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you An SUV driver stopped in the middle of a tunnel with an empty tank.

The authorities deemed the behavior to be grossly negligent.

The administrative court confirmed the driving disqualification and additional costs. Show more

A Zurich driver has lost his driving license for a month because he drove on despite the fuel gauge being lit up and finally came to a standstill in the middle of a tunnel. This was first reported by the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung."

The incident occurred on a Saturday evening in November two years ago. Shortly before midnight, the man was driving his Mercedes SUV from Aargau in the direction of Zurich. In the tunnel, the vehicle suddenly lost power, stopped responding to the accelerator - and came to a standstill in the right-hand lane.

The warning light for the empty tank had already been illuminated for several kilometers. Nevertheless, the man drove on, assuming that he would "still make it home".

A fine - and later the withdrawal of his ID card

The night ended with a report from the Aargau cantonal police. Three months later, the Brugg-Zurzach public prosecutor's office fined the driver for negligently impairing the operational safety of a vehicle. The man accepted the decision and paid up, as the NZZ further reports.

But that was not the end of the case. In June, he received a letter from the Canton of Zurich's Road Traffic Office: the man's driving license was revoked for one month as a result of the incident.

Appeal fails in court

The driver defended himself against the withdrawal. He argued that there was only a "simple risk of a rear-end collision". The tunnel was well lit and the overtaking lane was clear at all times. Instead, he applied for a warning as he was dependent on the car for work.

The Zurich Administrative Court did not follow this argument. In the recently published ruling, the judges stated that a stationary vehicle in a tunnel posed a significant abstract danger to other road users. The appeal was dismissed and the man was also ordered to pay court costs of CHF 1,500.

Curious case in the canton of Schwyz caused a stir

Just recently, an evening out with friends ended expensively for a man in the canton of Schwyz: after driving under the influence of alcohol on a snow-covered road, he collided with two posts.

Instead of calling the police, Michael R. decided otherwise. He knew that the police would order an alcohol test and wanted to prevent this, according to the penalty order. He contacted friends who tried to help him.

Michael R. was therefore guilty of breaking traffic regulations. He now has to pay just under 10,000 francs.