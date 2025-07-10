At the end of March 2025, a driver illegally used the emergency lane to follow emergency vehicles and make faster progress. (archive image) sda

A driver used the emergency lane on the A1 near Bern to avoid a traffic jam and was caught doing so. He has now been convicted by summary penalty order.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the end of March 2025, a car caught fire on the A1 highway, causing a major traffic jam.

A driver illegally used the emergency lane to follow the emergency vehicles and make faster progress.

He was sentenced to a fine of CHF 600 and other costs. Show more

There was a vehicle fire on the A1 highway at the end of March 2025. The lane and emergency lane on the affected section of the freeway were closed for the extinguishing and recovery work. There was a considerable traffic jam.

When a recovery vehicle was guided through the emergency lane to the scene of the accident by a police car, a driver could wait no longer: he drove out of the queue of cars into the emergency lane and followed the two emergency vehicles.

The driver followed the emergency vehicles for several kilometers, as "20 Minuten" writes. As a result, he has now been convicted by summary penalty order - for multiple violations of the Road Traffic Act.

Fine of 600 francs

The driver overtook stationary vehicles. According to the newspaper, he did this without having the certainty that he would be able to turn in again in time and without obstructing other vehicles. He did this on purpose in order to gain time on the road and reach his destination quickly.

The 37-year-old man was sentenced to a fine of 600 francs. If he does not pay this fine, he faces a six-day alternative custodial sentence. He must also pay the costs of the proceedings amounting to CHF 300.