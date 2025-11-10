The consequences are tangible: the police station is reaching its limits and the administration has had to set up an online form for complaints. According to theNZZ, additional staff are now being sought.
"We are aware of eight cases that have explicitly requested a referral to the criminal prosecution authority, i.e. the public prosecutor's office," Martin Schürmann, head of the Birsfelden municipal administration, told the auto news portal. The cases are still with the municipality, but they are to be handed over to the public prosecutor's office by November 14.
Traffic on the neighborhood road has decreased significantly
The courts will now have to clarify whether the traffic order complies with the law. The main point of contention is whether the car scanners may be used at all - unlike radar devices, they have not been tested by a federal authority. The Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) also suspects that Birsfelden is using the system for indirect road pricing.
For the municipality itself, the effort has paid off so far: traffic on the local roads has decreased significantly. As things stand, 52 percent of the fines have been paid. With 1,000 buses per day in September, this amounts to at least one million francs for four working weeks of five days each.
According to municipal councillor Désirée Jaun (SP), the situation has calmed down since then: "In October, the number of daily fines fell from 460 to 185," she told Streetlife.