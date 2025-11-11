  1. Residential Customers
Premiums will rise Driving will be even more expensive next year

SDA

11.11.2025 - 05:13

LED headlights, driver assistance systems integrated into windscreens: repairs to newer vehicles are much more expensive.
Image: Keystone/dpa/Arnulf Stoffel

Many Swiss car owners will have to prepare for higher car insurance costs in 2026. According to a survey by the comparison service Comparis, several providers want to increase premiums. The reasons are higher repair costs, more storm damage and more expensive spare parts

Keystone-SDA

11.11.2025, 07:20

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Car insurance premiums will rise again in 2026.
  • Higher repair costs, more storm damage and more expensive spare parts are the reason.
  • This is called "claims inflation", as 13 major car insurers told the comparison service Comparis in a survey.
Car insurance premiums will rise again in 2026. Higher repair costs, more storm damage and more expensive spare parts are the reason. This is called "claims inflation", as 13 major car insurers told the comparison service Comparis in a survey.

Insurance companies such as Generali, Zurich Switzerland, Allianz, Postfinance, TCS and Baloise all referred to so-called claims inflation, as Comparis announced on Tuesday. However, they did not want to quantify the amount of the premium increase.

Generali wrote to Comparis that premium adjustments were necessary to cover the higher costs. Zurich Switzerland also assumed higher rates. TCS and Baloise cited the sharp rise in costs in recent years. They remained mum on the timing and extent of the increase.

