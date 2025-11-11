LED headlights, driver assistance systems integrated into windscreens: repairs to newer vehicles are much more expensive. Image: Keystone/dpa/Arnulf Stoffel

Many Swiss car owners will have to prepare for higher car insurance costs in 2026. According to a survey by the comparison service Comparis, several providers want to increase premiums. The reasons are higher repair costs, more storm damage and more expensive spare parts

Insurance companies such as Generali, Zurich Switzerland, Allianz, Postfinance, TCS and Baloise all referred to so-called claims inflation, as Comparis announced on Tuesday. However, they did not want to quantify the amount of the premium increase.

Generali wrote to Comparis that premium adjustments were necessary to cover the higher costs. Zurich Switzerland also assumed higher rates. TCS and Baloise cited the sharp rise in costs in recent years. They remained mum on the timing and extent of the increase.

More expensive repairs on new vehicles

Simpego did not announce a general increase in premiums, but reviews the tariff each time a contract is renewed. Other providers such as Helvetia, Smile, Mobiliar, Allianz and AXA remained vague or referred to antitrust or competition law reasons why they could not provide any information.

A recent Comparis analysis of over 300,000 claims showed that newer vehicles are considerably more expensive to repair. This is due to components such as LED headlights or driver assistance systems integrated into windscreens.