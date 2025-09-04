An ADS 15 reconnaissance drone on the 4th at the military airfield in Emmen LU. KEYSTONE

The ADS 15 drone reconnaissance system ordered in Israel for the Swiss Armed Forces is years behind schedule and in trouble. Now the project, which is still in limbo, is also a case for the courts.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The ADS 15 reconnaissance drone project is being changed: The six drones are to perform less.

Flights will therefore no longer be possible in icy conditions and ground fog. The drone must also be accompanied in uncontrolled airspace.

The reduced project is not yet a done deal either.

The Gsoa has now announced its intention to take legal action against the project. Show more

The latest developments in the Swiss Armed Forces' lame drone project are prompting critics. The Group for a Switzerland without an Army (Gsoa) has announced that it will take legal action against the purchase.

Defense Minister Martin Pfister announced today that he would be sticking with the ADS 15 reconnaissance drone from Israeli supplier Elbit. Instead of canceling the exercise, he is dispensing with key functionalities.

"The Gsoa is outraged and is taking legal action against this," the organization wrote in a statement. The Gsoa has been criticizing the project since the beginning. By dispensing with important functions, procurement is becoming more and more of a farce.

SP and Greens see themselves vindicated

According to the Gsoa, the purchase of drones also contradicts the War Material Act and the International Arms Trade Treaty. Together with other organizations, it will continue to pursue the application it submitted two months ago for this treaty to be declared invalid.

ADS 15 was presented to the press today, Thursday. KEYSTONE

Criticism has also come from left-wing parties, who are calling for an immediate halt to the procurement of drones. Once again, taxpayers' money is being wasted due to financial and security policy failures, wrote the SP. Switzerland should stop all business with Israeli arms companies.

For National Councillor Balthasar Glättli (Greens/ZH), the faltering drone project confirms that there are systematic shortcomings in the Department of Defense. "A quarter of a billion for a fair-weather drone that is only allowed to fly at low altitude with an escort aircraft?" he was quoted as saying in a press release. The massive additional expenditure must be stopped.

This is what reduced procurement could look like

Due to the problems, the Department of Defense has decided to rethink the project and dispense with functionalities.

So far, the drones have not been able to meet the requirements placed on them. After taking office, Defense Minister Martin Pfister therefore announced his intention to examine whether the procurement or parts of it should be dispensed with.

Federal Councillor Martin Pfister with the ADS 15. Archive image: KEYSTONE

The Department of Defense (DDPS), the Federal Armaments Office (Armasuisse) and the army have now chosen a middle course. This means that the project will not be canceled. However, the six drones will not include an automatic evasion system, a system for GPS-independent take-offs and landings or a system for de-icing, as was reported in a press release today.

These three functionalities were originally promised by the Israeli manufacturer Elbit and Ruag. However, according to the DDPS, it was no longer possible to implement them. According to the DDPS, the decision does mean restrictions in terms of availability; for example, flights are not possible in the event of ice formation or ground fog.

Even a scaled-back project could still crash

The drones would also have to be escorted by an escort aircraft in uncontrolled airspace during the day. Despite the restrictions on use, key capabilities such as reconnaissance with long dwell times in the air would still be ensured.

However, even in its reduced form, the project is not a done deal. There are still technical risks in the software and control system, wrote the DDPS. "It cannot be ruled out that the supplier will not reach further milestones."

#Bundesrat Pfister hat eine Analyse des #ADS15 angeordnet. Es wird auf das automatische Ausweichsystem, das System für GPS-unabhängige Starts & das System für die Enteisung verzichtet. Die Aufklärung mit langer Verweildauer in der Luft ist sichergestellt➡️ https://t.co/gFvRwIkdHL pic.twitter.com/21qHPPcpsd — VBS - DDPS (@vbs_ddps) September 4, 2025

However, Elbit has promised to cover the fixed costs of the service contract for up to eight years as compensation for the loss of the three functionalities.

According to the DDPS, it is foreseeable that a maximum of four of the six drones will not be able to provide the proof required for approval and will be subject to certain conditions in the long term. Elbit has held out the prospect of replacing one drone. This would provide the opportunity to have at least three drones that can be operated without conditions.