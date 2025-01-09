In Lucerne, the drug mafia allegedly laundered money with the help of a travel agency. Symbolbild: Keystone

A travel agency in Lucerne served as a hub for drug money. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland is investigating several suspects allegedly linked to the Kosovo-Albanian drug mafia.

In just under a year, they registered over 750 visits to the office by suspected drug couriers.

Six suspects were arrested back in September. Show more

A recently published court order provides a rare insight into the activities of organized crime in Switzerland. The police monitored a travel agency in Lucerne suspected of serving as a transshipment point for drug money.

Over 750 visits by suspected drug couriers were recorded within a year, reports the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. In wiretapped conversations, there was talk of money being collected and missing amounts in envelopes.

A police operation at the travel agency in September last year made headlines. Eyewitnesses reported people being led away blindfolded. According to the report, the raid was aimed at the Kosovo-Albanian drug mafia.

Transhipment point for drug trafficking

The travel agency, which specializes in Balkan travel, is said to have served as a transshipment point for millions from the drug trade for years. Those arrested include the owner, his sons and a long-time employee.

The police had been targeting the travel agency since at least 2022. The location of the business, within sight of the Lucerne police, made surveillance easier. Between March 2022 and February 2023, over 750 visits by suspected drug and money couriers were observed.

The business owner and his sons are said to have helped launder more than seven million francs. They received money and organized cash transports to Albania or transfers in the so-called hawala system.

Backers are in the Balkans

The father and his sons own other companies in Switzerland, including one that offers global cash transfer services. The travel agency played a central role in the drug ring. More than 40 drug couriers with suspected links to money transfers at the travel agency were arrested. One of them was sentenced to nine years in prison by the Lucerne Criminal Court in May.

Investigations show that the drug ring was controlled by backers in Kosovo and Albania. In Switzerland, a man who was arrested in September played a leading role. He is referred to in the investigation as Tarik Berisha. In a wiretapped conversation, he confidently stated that they could never be arrested by the police as they left no traces.

Travel agency remains silent on allegations

According to the report, the travel agency was closed this week. No one responded to inquiries. The lawyer of the alleged money launderer stated that his client did not wish to speak to the media at this time.

Following the arrests in September, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland requested that all six people be remanded in custody. A spokesperson confirmed the ongoing proceedings on suspicion of involvement in a criminal organization, money laundering and violations of the Narcotics Act. All those involved are presumed innocent.

