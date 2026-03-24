Rear-end collision in Hochdorf LUDrugged driver crashes into police car
Samuel Walder
24.3.2026
A rear-end collision in Hochdorf LU has serious consequences for a 42-year-old man: He drove into a stationary police car - and was apparently under the influence of drugs.
24.03.2026, 14:20
Samuel Walder
A 42-year-old man was driving towards a junction in Hochdorf LU on Monday afternoon, shortly before 4 pm. A police car drives in front of him. A Lucerne police patrol was driving on the main road from the "Braui" traffic circle towards Luzernstrasse when they had to stop in front of a crosswalk because of a pedestrian.
The 42-year-old reacted too late and crashed his car into the police car. But that was not all. A rapid drug test on the 42-year-old driver came back positive. The consequences followed: blood and urine tests were ordered and the driver's license was suspended. The man is no longer allowed to drive a motor vehicle until a decision is made by the road traffic authority.
Nevertheless, nobody was injured in the accident. However, the damage to property amounts to around CHF 15,000.