The car involved in the accident was stopped in Muttenz. Polizei Basel-Landschaft

A traffic accident occurred in Ettingen BL on Saturday evening. One person was killed.

Dominik Müller

According to the latest information from the Basel-Landschaft police, a 29-year-old passenger car driver was driving on Witterswilerstrasse in Ettingen BL in the direction of Hauptstrasse. For reasons that are still unclear, he lost control of his gray BMW and hit a pedestrian on the sidewalk head-on.

The driver then drove away from the scene of the accident without permission, according to a police statement. A short time later, he was stopped and arrested by a patrol of the Basel-Landschaft police in Muttenz.

The 67-year-old pedestrian was so seriously injured in the accident that she died at the scene. Another person suffered minor injuries. She was taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

An alcohol test carried out on the driver of the vehicle showed a value of 0.84 mg/l. A drug test also tested positive for cocaine.

The Basel-Landschaft police have initiated an investigation in collaboration with the Basel-Landschaft public prosecutor's office. As the exact circumstances of the accident are unclear, the police are looking for witnesses.