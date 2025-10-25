The Aargau cantonal police have launched an investigation. Kantonspolizei Aargau

A 48-year-old van driver drove off the road near Brittnau early on Saturday morning and crashed into a bus stop. Instead of reporting the damage, he drove off - the police later found him drunk at home.

Lea Oetiker

A heavily intoxicated van driver destroyed a bus stop near Brittnau AG on Saturday night and then fled the scene, according to a statement from the Aargau cantonal police.

The accident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. on the out-of-town route between Brittnau and Pfaffnau in the Liebigen district. A driver noticed the destroyed bus stop, whose roof structure was lying in the meadow, as well as debris on the road.

Investigations by the cantonal police revealed that a vehicle had left the road, skidded around 60 meters through the meadow and collided heavily with the bus shelter.

There was initially no trace of the person responsible. However, around an hour later, the employer of a 48-year-old man informed the police that he was responsible for the accident.

The officers found the badly damaged van at the company and found the driver at home a short time later. He was heavily intoxicated and had to give a blood sample. His driver's license was temporarily revoked.

The Aargau cantonal police have started an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.