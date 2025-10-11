The Aargau cantonal police have confiscated the man's driver's license. Symbolbild: Keystone

A driver was clocked at 139 km/h instead of the permitted 80 km/h in Neuenhof AG on Saturday night. He was also under the influence of alcohol.

Dominik Müller

The Aargau cantonal police used a laser measuring device to carry out a speed check on the stretch of road between Neuenhof and Killwangen on Friday night. Shortly after 11.30 p.m., the police recorded an Opel on the measuring device at 139 km/h instead of the permitted 80 km/h, according to a statement.

After deducting the legal tolerance, the speeding offense was 55 km/h.

The 33-year-old driver was stopped by the cantonal police. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol when his driving ability was checked. His foreign driver's license was confiscated on the spot.