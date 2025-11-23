At around 7.40 pm on Saturday evening, a serious traffic accident involving several vehicles and two pedestrians occurred on the Avenue des Alpes in Montreux VD. A mother and her 19-year-old son were seriously injured and the son's life is in danger, according to a police statement.
According to several media reports, the people involved in the accident were two tourists from China.
According to the police, a 34-year-old driver driving towards Clarens - under the influence of alcohol - lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked car.
The force of the impact threw the car onto the two pedestrians. The vehicle of the person responsible for the accident then collided with an oncoming car, a tree and two other parked cars.
The driver of the first car suffered minor injuries and was taken to Riviera-Chablais Hospital. Two other drivers involved, a 35-year-old and a 24-year-old, were uninjured.
The two seriously injured pedestrians were taken to the CHUV University Hospital in Lausanne after initial treatment at the scene. The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation.