A 19-year-old man's life is in danger (archive image) sda

On Saturday evening, there was a serious traffic accident on the Avenue des Alpes in Montreux VD. A 19-year-old man's life is in danger.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday evening, a drunk driver lost control of his car on the Avenue des Alpes in Montreux VD and crashed into several vehicles.

Two pedestrians were seriously injured, one of whom is in mortal danger.

The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation Show more

At around 7.40 pm on Saturday evening, a serious traffic accident involving several vehicles and two pedestrians occurred on the Avenue des Alpes in Montreux VD. A mother and her 19-year-old son were seriously injured and the son's life is in danger, according to a police statement.

According to several media reports, the people involved in the accident were two tourists from China.

According to the police, a 34-year-old driver driving towards Clarens - under the influence of alcohol - lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked car.

The force of the impact threw the car onto the two pedestrians. The vehicle of the person responsible for the accident then collided with an oncoming car, a tree and two other parked cars.

The driver of the first car suffered minor injuries and was taken to Riviera-Chablais Hospital. Two other drivers involved, a 35-year-old and a 24-year-old, were uninjured.

The two seriously injured pedestrians were taken to the CHUV University Hospital in Lausanne after initial treatment at the scene. The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation.