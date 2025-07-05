There was also a 2-year-old child in the car. Screenshot Kapo Aargau

In Aarburg, an intoxicated woman lost control of her car. Her two-year-old child was uninjured, the mother was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Lea Oetiker

An accident occurred in Aarburg AG on Saturday night. A 30-year-old female driver, who was heavily intoxicated, lost control of her car shortly after midnight on Hofmattstrasse, coming out of the "Paradiesli" tunnel.

The vehicle left the road near the campsite and crashed into the crash barrier. The car was totaled and came to a halt in the middle of the road. This was reported by the Aargau cantonal police in a press release.

The driver's two-year-old child was also in the car. While the child was uninjured, the mother sustained minor injuries such as grazes and bruises. Both were taken to hospital by ambulance for a check-up.

The police determined that the driver was heavily intoxicated. She had to give a blood and urine sample at the hospital. Her driver's license was temporarily revoked by the Aargau cantonal police