The car suffered extensive damage in the accident. Kantonspolizei Aargau

Late on Friday evening, a drunk driver caused an accident outside Möhlin. There was no damage to property.

Dominik Müller

At 10.20 p.m. on Friday, an accident occurred on the main road between the Aargau municipalities of Möhlin and Mumpf. A 66-year-old man left the road on the out-of-town stretch and crashed into a roadworks barrier.

The car then drove a good hundred meters through the field before coming to a standstill with total damage. This was reported by the Aargau cantonal police in a press release.

The police found the driver uninjured but heavily intoxicated. The cantonal police reported him to the public prosecutor's office and temporarily confiscated his driving license.