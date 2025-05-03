Möhlin AGDrunk driver crashes his car into a barrier and ends up in a field
Late on Friday evening, a drunk driver caused an accident outside Möhlin. There was no damage to property.
03.05.2025, 08:41
Dominik Müller
At 10.20 p.m. on Friday, an accident occurred on the main road between the Aargau municipalities of Möhlin and Mumpf. A 66-year-old man left the road on the out-of-town stretch and crashed into a roadworks barrier.
The car then drove a good hundred meters through the field before coming to a standstill with total damage. This was reported by the Aargau cantonal police in a press release.
The police found the driver uninjured but heavily intoxicated. The cantonal police reported him to the public prosecutor's office and temporarily confiscated his driving license.