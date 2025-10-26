The Tesla finally came to a halt in an underpass. Kantonspolizei Aargau

A 31-year-old man crashed his Tesla in Neuenhof AG on Sunday morning. He was under the influence of alcohol. His wife initially tried to protect him and pretended to be the driver.

A drunk driver crashed his Tesla in Neuenhof AG early on Sunday morning. The car left the road at the A1 junction, crashed into a signal board and then plunged down an embankment. The car came to rest badly damaged in the underpass below - nobody was injured, as the Aargau cantonal police reported in a press release.

According to the Aargau cantonal police, a woman initially called the emergency services in the early morning of October 26, claiming to be the driver. However, as it turned out when the accident was recorded, her 31-year-old husband had been at the wheel - heavily intoxicated. Out of consideration for him, the woman had mistakenly assumed responsibility.

The police reported both of them to the public prosecutor's office. The man's driving license was temporarily revoked. The vehicle was totaled and the signaling and barriers were also damaged.