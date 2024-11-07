The car was totaled. Kapo Neuenburg

On Thursday morning, a drunk driver crashed into the wall of a house. He suffered minor injuries. The car was totaled by the police.

Samuel Walder

A drunk driver lost control in Corcelles NE, overturned in a traffic circle and crashed into a building, causing considerable damage.

The 32-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for a check-up, which he left shortly afterwards.

The police are looking for witnesses to the incident, which took place early on Thursday morning. Show more

The driver of a car lost control of his vehicle in the Corcelles/NE traffic circle, collided with traffic signs, drove through the traffic circle and crashed into the front of a building. He was slightly injured. Witnesses are being sought.

On Thursday, November 7, at around 00:35, a driver drove through the tunnel from Corcelles/NE in the direction of Neuchatel. Due to his physical condition (alcohol) and presumably inappropriate speed, he first collided with the sidewalk and the signalization at the entrance to the traffic circle and then drove straight over the central hill of the traffic circle. The vehicle then overturned and crashed into the front of a building, causing considerable damage. The vehicle was no longer roadworthy.

The driver, a 32-year-old Moroccan national resident in France, was slightly injured and taken by ambulance to the Hôpital Pourtales for a check-up, but was soon able to leave.