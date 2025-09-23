A third-party reporter informed the police, the victim wanted to avoid this. sda

A 31-year-old female driver caused an accident in Rothenthurm SZ in February while drunk and tried to cover up the incident. She has now been finally convicted.

Lea Oetiker

A female driver caused a serious accident in Rothenthurm SZ in February - and wanted to conceal the incident. The 31-year-old has now been sentenced, as reported by the "Bote der Urschweiz" newspaper.

On the night of February 20, the woman lost control of her vehicle on the Schwyzerstrasse. In doing so, she hit several delineators, overturned and finally came to a standstill on the roof in a meadow. Fluids leaked into the ground from the damaged car.

Instead of contacting the police or fire department, the driver called a friend to discreetly organize a towing service. However, a third party informed the police.

Driver's license is gone

On the scene, the patrol determined that the driver had 1.4 per mille alcohol. Her driver's license was immediately revoked.

The public prosecutor's office in Schwyz has since issued a penalty order, as the "Bote" further reports. Among other things, the woman was convicted of driving while unfit to drive, disregarding traffic regulations and obstructing measures.

She received a conditional fine of CHF 18,400 as well as a fine and costs totaling CHF 7,000.