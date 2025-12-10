The driver was moderately injured in the accident, the car was totaled. Kantonspolizei Aargau

Drunk and presumably speeding, a driver had an accident in Aarau on Tuesday evening. His car overturned and ended up on its roof. The 32-year-old suffered moderate injuries.

Dominik Müller

The accident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday on Schachenstrasse in Aarau. The 32-year-old was driving a VW Scirocco from Wöschnau in the direction of the town. Shortly before entering the town center, he lost control of the car in the left-hand bend there, the Aargau cantonal police wrote in a statement.

He left the road to the right and crashed into a speed signal. He then hit a billboard and a tree and rammed into a street lamp. Finally, the car overturned and came to a halt lying on its roof.

As the driver initially appeared to be trapped in the wreck, the fire department's road rescue team arrived. However, the man was subsequently able to crawl out of the car on his own. An ambulance then took him to hospital. According to initial reports, he suffered broken bones in one hand as well as scratches and bruises.

While the car was a total loss, the other damage is also considerable according to the police and amounts to several tens of thousands of francs.

As the Aargau cantonal police discovered, the Romanian from the canton of Solothurn was clearly under the influence of alcohol. He therefore had to give a blood and urine sample at the hospital. As there was also a suspicion of excessive speed, accident investigation specialists carried out in-depth investigations.

The public prosecutor's office opened a criminal investigation. The cantonal police provisionally confiscated the driver's license of the person responsible for the accident.