A man drives off the road and rams into two posts in the canton of Schwyz in November 2024. Picture: Kapo Schwyz

An evening out with friends ends expensively for a man in the canton of Schwyz: after driving under the influence of alcohol on a snow-covered road, he collided with two posts, left the scene of the accident - and now has to pay CHF 9,142.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you In November, Michael R. caused a car accident in the canton of Schwyz in the snow and with over 1.7 per mille alcohol in his blood and ran away from the scene of the accident to avoid being stopped.

Together with friends, he later tried to recover the car, first with another car and then with a tractor, but the police were already on the scene thanks to a tip-off.

At first, a friend falsely took the blame.

Following his confession, the public prosecutor sentenced Michael R. to a fine and costs of CHF 9,142 and a two-year probationary period. Show more

A sociable evening between men turns into a back-and-forth game. The expression "If you've got no head, you've got legs" almost sums it up better - and in the end, someone has to pay. In November of the previous year, an accident happened that the person who caused it will probably remember for a long time to come.

But let's start from the beginning: It was snowing that evening in November. The media report on the onset of winter. Numerous accidents happen all over Switzerland. But one stands out from the rest. Michael R.* is driving on a road in the canton of Schwyz at around 7 pm. Before that, he met a friend in a bunk.

Car veers off the snow-covered road

Michael R. had been drinking alcohol. Nevertheless, he got into his car and drove off. According to the penalty order, R. is said not to have adapted his speed to the weather conditions. The road was covered in snow. In addition, his blood alcohol level already exceeded the limit of 0.8 per mille at this time.

The car began to sway and eventually veered off the edge of the road to the right, crashing into two posts. "Although he noticed this damage, he subsequently failed to inform the injured party or the police," the penalty order states.

Instead of calling the police, Michael R. decided otherwise. He knew that the police would order an alcohol test and wanted to prevent this, according to the penalty order. Instead, he called his colleague Marco L.*, who was still sitting in the pub.

Tractor to pull car out of snow

When they arrived at the scene of the accident, the two men tried to pull R.'s car, which was stuck in the snow, back onto the road. However, they were unsuccessful. So Marco L. decided to call his neighbor - who lives next door to the business - because he owns a tractor. Michael R. and Marco L. drove back to the pub that evening, where Michael R. decided to have another drink and stay at the Spunten.

In the meantime, Marco L. and his neighbor made their way back to the car involved in the accident. What they didn't know was that the police were already at the scene after a third party reported the accident.

When the officers wanted to know who was responsible for the accident, Marco L. turned himself in and said that he had been driving the car. Immediately afterwards, L. and R. got in touch by phone and Michael R. finally told the police the truth.

Almost 10,000 francs to pay

After this confession, the patrol made their way to the pub, where Michael R. had already had a few more alcoholic drinks that could not be precisely evaluated. The police immediately carried out an alcohol test on Michael R.. A recalculation was no longer possible, according to the penalty order, whereby the blood alcohol level was set at 1.7 per mille.

Michael R. was therefore guilty of breaking the traffic regulations. The public prosecutor's office decides: R. has been sentenced to a conditional fine of 120 daily rates of CHF 160 with a probationary period of two years. He must also pay a fine of 6,000 francs. The fees and expenses amount to a total of 3142 francs. Michael R. must therefore pay 9142 francs within 30 days.

*Name known to the editors