The plane makes an unscheduled landing at Munich Airport. (archive picture) Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

A British passenger goes berserk on board, attacks the crew and damages the inventory. As a result, the pilots make an unscheduled landing in Munich and a police operation ensues.

Sven Ziegler

A 36-year-old British man caused a stir on a flight to the Greek island of Kos when he aggressively attacked a flight attendant while heavily intoxicated. The incident occurred after the crew refused to serve the drunk passenger any more alcohol. As reported byRTL, the pilot then decided to make an unscheduled stopover in Munich to ensure safety on board.

The situation escalated further when the man tore the on-board telephone from its holder and became violent towards the crew. A police spokesperson explained: "To rule out any further danger to the crew and passengers, the pilot decided to make a stopover at Munich Airport and call the police." The incident caused property damage of around 10,000 euros.

Man remained aggressive

After landing, the drunk passenger refused to leave the plane. He put up considerable resistance and had to be forcibly removed from the aircraft by several police officers. "He put up massive resistance and kicked the police officers", the police spokesman continued. Despite his arrest and a night in a sobering-up cell, the man remained aggressive.

After paying a security deposit, the 36-year-old was finally released on Wednesday. It is not yet clear whether he was able to continue his journey or whether further consequences will follow. The incident shows once again the risks of excessive alcohol consumption on flights and the potential dangers for other passengers and the crew.