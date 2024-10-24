The accident on the A1 motorway ended fatally for a man. BRK News

A 32-year-old man is on trial after causing a fatal accident on a highway slip road while under the influence of alcohol. The prosecution pleads for a conditional prison sentence of 14 months.

An accident on a highway slip road near Zurich ended fatally for a 61-year-old man. The incident occurred on a February night in 2023, when two vehicles stopped on the acceleration lane to assess the damage after a grazing collision. The driver of a Nissan involved in the accident got out of his vehicle to assess the situation.

At the same time, a 32-year-old man approached the scene of the accident in his BMW. At a speed of just under 78 km/h, he overlooked the stationary vehicles and the driver who had got out. Despite attempting to brake and swerve out of the way, he collided with the rear of a Mercedes and hit the Nissan driver, as reported by "20 Minuten".

14 months in prison demanded

The impact hurled the victim several meters through the air, resulting in fatal injuries, including a fracture of the cervical spine.

The person responsible for the accident had a blood alcohol level of over one per mille. He is now before the Zurich District Court, where he is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and violation of traffic regulations.

The public prosecutor argues that the accident could have been avoided if the driver had not been under the influence of alcohol and had been paying attention to the traffic. It is demanding a conditional prison sentence of 14 months and a fine of CHF 1,500.

The man is presumed innocent.