A drunk senior citizen caused two accidents in Jona SG at the beginning of the year. Now he has to pay a fine - or go to prison.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Jona SG, a drunk senior citizen causes two accidents at the beginning of the year.

Now he has to pay a fine - or go to prison. Show more

A drunk senior citizen in Jona caused two accidents within a few meters of each other while trying to drive out of a parking space. The incident occurred near Jona train station shortly before lunchtime on a day in early March: during the first attempt to pull out of a parking space, the man collided with a public bus, which drove on after the collision.

Undeterred, the senior tried again - this time he made it to the other side of the road, but crashed into a parked car. The cantonal police were alerted by a witness who observed the incident.

The police found clear signs of alcohol consumption in the driver, as now reported by the "Zürichsee-Zeitung". According to the penalty order, he showed a delayed reaction, impaired balance and a swaying gait. A medical examination confirmed the "signs of impairment". To make matters worse, it was not the first offense of this kind: the pensioner had already been convicted of drunk driving less than two months earlier.

Fine and disqualification from driving

In view of the renewed drunk driving, the public prosecutor's office certified that the pensioner had an "unfavorable prognosis" for his future behavior and enforced a fine that had previously been imposed conditionally. He will now be fined a total of 4,500 francs, and including the costs of the proceedings, the amount totals just under 6,500 francs. If he does not pay the fine, he faces 50 days in prison.

The accidents also caused considerable damage to property. The police confiscated the man's driver's license on the spot. Due to the circumstances, it seems doubtful that he will be able to get his license back.