A man drives on for miles in this car after crashing into a freeway barrier. He was also smoking. Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

A man rams into a construction barrier on the highway and drives on in his smoking car. When the police stop him, they discover that he is 84 years old and unfit to drive.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The police receive a report of a badly damaged and smoking car on the road in the canton of St. Gallen.

A short time later, a patrol stops the driver. He is 84 years old and unfit to drive.

The damage to his car was caused by the collision with a roadworks barrier on the A13 shortly beforehand. Show more

The St. Gallen cantonal police are exercising restraint when they report on an operation to which some of their officers had to be deployed on Saturday evening.

An 84-year-old man had been unable to drive but had continued his journey. Shortly after 7.30 p.m., the control center received a report that a man was driving a smoking and badly damaged car on the country road from Haag SG to Sennwald SG.

A patrol stopped the senior citizen a short time later.

"Blood sample and driving license surrendered"

During the check, she discovered that he was unfit to drive - she did not specify what this was at this point. On the other hand, she found out that the man had previously rammed the barrier of a construction site on the A13 highway between Sevelen SG and Buch SG - more than 10 kilometers away.

The cantonal police do not say whether the elderly driver noticed this. Laconically, they write that the man had to give a blood and urine sample as well as his driving license. The inability to drive must therefore be due to a substance that was in his body.

The damage to the car and the highway infrastructure amounted to several thousand francs.