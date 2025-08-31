The St. Gallen cantonal police are exercising restraint when they report on an operation to which some of their officers had to be deployed on Saturday evening.
An 84-year-old man had been unable to drive but had continued his journey. Shortly after 7.30 p.m., the control center received a report that a man was driving a smoking and badly damaged car on the country road from Haag SG to Sennwald SG.
A patrol stopped the senior citizen a short time later.
"Blood sample and driving license surrendered"
During the check, she discovered that he was unfit to drive - she did not specify what this was at this point. On the other hand, she found out that the man had previously rammed the barrier of a construction site on the A13 highway between Sevelen SG and Buch SG - more than 10 kilometers away.
The cantonal police do not say whether the elderly driver noticed this. Laconically, they write that the man had to give a blood and urine sample as well as his driving license. The inability to drive must therefore be due to a substance that was in his body.
The damage to the car and the highway infrastructure amounted to several thousand francs.