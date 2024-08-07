  1. Residential Customers
Accident at the Kerenzerberg tunnel Drunk woman (62) skids her car over the A3

Sven Ziegler

7.8.2024

The car came to a standstill on a crash barrier.
Kapo GL

On Tuesday evening, a woman skidded across the A3 in front of the Kerenzerberg tunnel. She was unable to drive.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On Tuesday evening, a woman skidded across the A3 in front of the Kerenzerberg tunnel.
  • The uninjured 62-year-old appeared to be intoxicated when first approached and was assessed as unfit to drive.
Show more

On Tuesday at around 5:45 p.m., an accident occurred on the A3 highway before the Kerenzerberg tunnel, according to the Glarus cantonal police.

A 62-year-old female driver was driving in the overtaking lane in the direction of Chur when she suddenly lost control of her car and hit the left-hand crash barrier. She then skidded across the carriageway and collided with the right-hand crash barrier, where the car came to a standstill on the emergency lane at the construction site exit.

The uninjured 62-year-old appeared to be under the influence of alcohol when first approached and was assessed as unfit to drive. Her driver's license was revoked and a blood and urine test was ordered. Property damage was caused to the vehicle and the road equipment.