Somehow the woman made it out of the airport parking garage. (symbolic image) sda

With a blood alcohol level of over 1.6, a woman drives her Mercedes into a wall at Zurich Airport - and ends up on the tracks. Now her ID is gone, and it's going to be expensive.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A drunk driver lands her car on the streetcar tracks at Zurich Airport.

The woman had previously consumed several champagne cocktails - with 1.64 per mille in her blood.

In addition to a fine, she now faces a lengthy fitness to drive test with proof of abstinence. Show more

A few cocktails, a parked Mercedes - and then a night-time odyssey that ends on the streetcar tracks: At the end of November 2024, a driver lost control of her vehicle at Zurich Airport. The journey ended at the "Zurich Airport Freight" stop - in the middle of the tracks.

As the penalty order, which the Tages-Anzeiger was able to view, shows, however, this was only the end of a serious trip. The woman had previously hit a wall with the passenger side of her car, damaging both the car and the wall. But instead of stopping, she drove on - until she finally came to a halt on the railroad tracks.

The police were unable to check the driver's fitness to drive on the spot - she had already left the scene, which was deemed to be obstruction of measures to determine her fitness to drive.

Alcohol and fleeing from control

As the public prosecutor's office now states, the then 46-year-old had consumed plenty of alcohol - in particular "champagne cocktails". A subsequent blood test at Bülach Hospital revealed a blood alcohol level of 1.64 per mille - a value that marks a clear limit in Switzerland: Drivers with a blood alcohol level of 1.6 or more must undergo a roadworthiness test.

The woman has now been convicted by summary penalty order. She will receive a fine of 80 daily rates of 120 francs each - a total of 9600 francs, which will only be due if she is found guilty of another offense in the next two years. In addition, she must pay a fine of 1,500 francs and procedural costs of 800 francs. A further 510 francs will be added for the blood test and the medical report.

