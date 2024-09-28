The car was totaled in the accident. Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

An accident occurred in Flawil SG on Saturday. A 19-year-old woman overturned her car while under the influence of alcohol. Both the driver and passenger sustained minor injuries.

Dominik Müller

Shortly after midnight, a 19-year-old woman and her passenger were involved in an accident in Flawil SG. This was reported by the St. Gallen cantonal police in a press release.

According to the statement, the young driver was driving her car and a passenger on Magdenauerstrasse from Magdenau in the direction of Flawil. In the wooded area between the two villages, the woman lost control of her car. The car left the road on the right, overturned and came to a halt lying on its roof in the forest.

According to the report, the passenger was able to leave the totally damaged car on her own. The driver was rescued from the car with minor injuries by the arriving emergency services. She and her passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries by the ambulance service.

A breath alcohol test carried out on the 19-year-old female driver showed a positive result. The car was totally damaged. There was also damage to the road amounting to around 2,000 francs.