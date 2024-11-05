On Monday, Lindt & Sprüngli announces that Dubai chocolate is coming to Germany. Later, the correction: the chocolate will also be available in Switzerland. What went wrong with the communication?

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lindt & Sprüngli initially announced that the limited-edition Dubai chocolate would only be available in Germany, before the company later corrected this to say that it would also be available in Swiss stores.

Due to a quick internal decision and agile communication, the information was adjusted on the same day.

The Dubai chocolate will be available in Germany from November 9 and is expected to be available in Switzerland in mid-November for CHF 14.95. Show more

What went wrong at Lindt & Sprüngli on Monday? On Monday at 12.30 pm, "20 Minuten" published an article on the highly acclaimed Dubai chocolate. This is because it is to be available in Germany in various Lindt branches from November 9 in a limited edition.

When "20 Minuten" contacted Lindt & Sprüngli to find out whether the chocolate would also be available in Switzerland, the company replied in the negative.

The bizarre thing: Five hours later, "Blick" publishes an article with a 180-degree turnaround. A Sprüngli spokeswoman tells Blick: "The 150-gram bar is available in selected Lindt stores in Switzerland for CHF 14.95."

blue News wants to know why Lindt & Sprüngli gives two different answers to two media outlets with the same query.

The Dubai chocolate will soon be available in Switzerland. Lindt & Sprüngli

The communication on Monday was agile

A Lindt & Sprüngli spokesperson clarifies the situation. He confirmed that both media companies had enquired about Dubai chocolate on Monday. "When you want to do justice to such trends, it often happens very quickly. That was the case yesterday."

On Monday afternoon, Lindt & Sprüngli's communications department was still on the stand that the hype chocolate would only be coming to Germany. "In the evening, the communications department was then informed that Switzerland would also be selling a small, very limited edition of the Dubai chocolate in selected stores in Switzerland," explains the spokesperson.

The company's media office then sent the correction to "20 Minuten". This way, everyone is up to date.

Sometimes things can move quickly when it comes to communication. "Yesterday we had very agile communication. Both internally and externally," the spokesperson reveals with a laugh.

Dubai chocolate will also be available in Switzerland in mid-November

Dubai chocolate will be available in certain Lindt stores in Germany on November 9. In Switzerland, the famous chocolate will be available in mid-November. However, it is not yet possible to communicate an exact date.

The chocolate will weigh 150 grams and cost 14.95 francs.