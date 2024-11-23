Dubai chocolate owes its rise to Instagram and Tiktok. (archive picture) Sascha Thelen/dpa/dpa-tmn

The popular Dubai chocolate has also been available at Coop since Friday, but only in limited quantities. What about the other retailers?

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dubai chocolate has been available at Coop since Friday.

20,000 bars have been sold.

Other retailers in Switzerland are now also considering whether to include it in their range. Show more

Dubai chocolate has been available at Coop since Friday, weighing 100 grams and costing 8.95 francs. It is available in 370 Coop and Coop-to-go stores.

The bars are also limited at Coop - 20,000 pieces are available in a first step. However, the Basel-based retailer expects demand to be high and is in contact with the supplier, as reported by "20 Minuten".

According to the discounter, it could be added to Aldi's range next year. Denner, meanwhile, is not letting anyone look at its cards and does not plan to include it in its standard range. However, it is examining the extent to which a special offer could be attractive.

Migros distances itself from Dubai chocolate

Migros is distancing itself from the chocolate. "We see Dubai chocolate as an interesting addition to the global chocolate market," a spokesperson explained to Blick. "This special texture is undoubtedly fascinating, but poses an industrial challenge, as our initial tests have shown."

Migros is therefore continuing to rely on its tried-and-tested chocolate from Chocolat Frey. A chocolate with a pistachio praline filling has been available for some time.

