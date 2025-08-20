Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher is running for the FDP co-chairmanship together with Benjamin Mühlemann. (archive picture) sda

Benjamin Mühlemann and Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher are running for the co-chairmanship of the FDP. The Glarus Councillor of States and the St. Gallen National Councillor announced this to the media.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Glarus Councillor of States Benjamin Mühlemann and St. Gallen National Councillor Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher are running for a co-chairmanship of the FDP Switzerland, as they announced to the media in Mollis GL. This was announced on Wednesday after the registration deadline.

Vincenz-Stauffacher published a corresponding post and photo on Instagram showing her together with Mühlemann. Underneath, she writes: "We want to take responsibility - as a team, with heart and mind. I'm very much looking forward to the coming weeks in the exchange with our party."

