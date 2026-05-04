Two men stole from an elderly woman in Meilen. (archive picture) Kira Hofmann/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Two con artists stole from an elderly woman in Meilen and then stole thousands of francs using her bank cards. One of the perpetrators has now been sentenced to a prison term.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two men robbed an elderly woman in Meilen by distracting her while she was shopping and stealing her wallet.

They then used the stolen bank cards to withdraw cash and make purchases, causing damage of over CHF 6,500.

The main perpetrator was sentenced to 180 days' imprisonment after the duo used a similar scam in several cantons. Show more

A trick theft in Meilen shortly before Christmas had serious consequences for an elderly woman. As reported by theTages-Anzeigernewspaper, she was deliberately distracted and robbed by two men while out shopping.

One of the perpetrators approached her in Migros, while the other stole the wallet from her handbag, which was attached to her walking frame, without her noticing.

"The wallet contained her driver's license and ID card as well as various bank cards and around 50 francs in cash." In the hours that followed, the perpetrators used the stolen cards to withdraw cash and make purchases.

The total loss amounted to more than 6,500 francs, and a further 12,000 francs were attempted. It is unclear how they obtained the PIN code. According to the "Tages-Anzeiger" newspaper, the penalty order states that they presumably "found out the PIN code" when they observed their victim at the ATM.

The crime in Meilen is part of a whole series of similar offenses. The duo followed the same pattern in several cantons: Distraction, theft, subsequent cash withdrawals and purchases. In Regensdorf, Zurich-Witikon, Bern and Basel, they caused damage amounting to several thousand francs.

Needles placed behind cars

Another scam was particularly perfidious: in parking lots, the perpetrators deliberately placed needles behind cars to encourage drivers to get out. While they checked the supposed danger, the thieves reached into the vehicle and stole valuables.

One of the main perpetrators, a 50-year-old Romanian with a criminal record, has since been convicted. He accepted a penalty order from the public prosecutor's office in Winterthur/Unterland and must serve a prison sentence of 180 days. A fine and procedural costs were also imposed.