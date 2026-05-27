The Pegasos association accompanies people to their deaths in Nunningen, Solothurn. It now has to submit an application for a change of use. (symbolic image) Keystone

The Pegasos euthanasia association is not appealing a ruling by the Solothurn administrative court. The court came to the conclusion that the association for assisted suicide in Nunningen SO did not have the necessary building permit.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Pegasos association has stated that it will not appeal the ruling of the Solothurn Administrative Court. The court concluded that the association does not have the building permit for assisted suicide in Nunningen SO.

The association is currently working on an application for a change of use, the association told the Keystone-SDA news agency, confirming a report by "Blick". The association has continued its activities unchanged until further notice, "as the use of our property for assisted suicide has not been prohibited."

The association has until mid-July to submit the subsequent planning application.

Use differs in key respects

The Pegasos association has been in existence since 2019 and runs a hospice in the Solothurn municipality of Nunningen, also for people from abroad. The property purchased by the association is home to a country inn and a guest house, for which a building permit was granted in 2022.

After the municipal building authority discovered that assisted suicide services were being offered in the building, it requested a subsequent planning application for this change of purpose. The canton supported this request. The operators lodged an appeal against this with the administrative court. They argued that the use was essentially no different from normal accommodation in a hotel.

The Administrative Court did not follow this argument. In its ruling at the end of March, it stated that the focus of assisted suicide was not on the hospitality business, but on assisted dying with medical and psychological care. This deviated from the original permit in key respects.