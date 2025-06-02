The accident victim was found in a meadow. Kantonspolizei Graubünden

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, a seriously injured cyclist was found in Alvaneu GR. Despite resuscitation, the man died on the spot.

Dominik Müller

Late on Sunday evening, a person found a seriously injured cyclist in Alvaneu GR. He was lying a few meters away from his e-bike with head injuries and died on the spot despite resuscitation. It is unclear whether it was an accident or a crime.

A spokesperson for the Graubünden cantonal police said on Monday morning at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. The man was found shortly after midnight in a meadow near Pardi, on the outskirts of Alvaneu village. His e-bike was a few meters away.

The person who found him immediately began resuscitation and called out the emergency services, the police added. A Rega team and one from the Central Grisons Rescue Service attended, but were unable to prevent his death.

It was unclear on Monday morning whether it was a traffic accident or a crime. The authorities referred to the ongoing investigation. The public prosecutor's office has taken up the case.