Alvaneu GR E-bike rider (51) dies mysteriously

Dominik Müller

2.6.2025

The accident victim was found in a meadow.
Kantonspolizei Graubünden

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, a seriously injured cyclist was found in Alvaneu GR. Despite resuscitation, the man died on the spot.

02.06.2025, 11:16

Late on Sunday evening, a person found a seriously injured cyclist in Alvaneu GR. He was lying a few meters away from his e-bike with head injuries and died on the spot despite resuscitation. It is unclear whether it was an accident or a crime.

A spokesperson for the Graubünden cantonal police said on Monday morning at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. The man was found shortly after midnight in a meadow near Pardi, on the outskirts of Alvaneu village. His e-bike was a few meters away.

The person who found him immediately began resuscitation and called out the emergency services, the police added. A Rega team and one from the Central Grisons Rescue Service attended, but were unable to prevent his death.

It was unclear on Monday morning whether it was a traffic accident or a crime. The authorities referred to the ongoing investigation. The public prosecutor's office has taken up the case.