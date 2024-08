A 56-year-old man crashed his e-bike and suffered fatal injuries. The picture shows the scene of the accident. Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

On Thursday, an e-bike rider had a fatal accident in Schänis SG. The 56-year-old died at the scene of the accident.

SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you An e-bike rider crashed into a post on Thursday.

The 56-year-old died at the scene. Show more

A 56-year-old e-bike rider suffered fatal injuries in a self-inflicted accident in Schänis SG on Thursday. According to the police, the man fell and crashed into a post. However, the exact cause of the accident is still unclear.

Rescue workers were only able to determine that the Swiss national, who lived in the region, had died, as reported by the St. Gallen cantonal police on Friday.

SDA