An e-bike rider fell in Knutwil, Lucerne, on Wednesday afternoon. The 72-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries in the accident. He was flown to the hospital by rescue helicopter.

Accident in Lucerne E-bike rider (72) is fighting for his life after a crash – Police are looking for witnesses

On Wednesday, shortly before 2 p.m., a man was riding his e-bike on Büronerstrasse in Knutwil, Lucerne, heading toward Büron. Near the intersection with Dorfstrasse, he fell for reasons that are still unclear, according to the Lucerne police.

The 72-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries in the incident. He was flown to the hospital by rescue helicopter.

The Lucerne Police are seeking witnesses to help determine the exact circumstances of the accident. Anyone who can provide information about the accident is asked to come forward.